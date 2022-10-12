The Ministry of Education suspended the salaries of a number of service outlet assistants who were designated in the schools in the Capital Educational District, and did not submit a release from their previous work centers, an Arab daily reported.

This was stated in the letter sent by the General Services Department to the directors of the Ministry’s general office departments, based on the measures taken by the administrative sector regarding the provision of cleaning service at schools in the Capital Educational District, due to the failure of the contracting company, where the decisions of assignment were issued to a number of occupants called “assistant outlet / service outlet” working in the Ministry’s general office to ensure the continuity of providing cleaning service and the stability of work in schools.

The decision came upon discovery of the fact that a group of those covered by this order was not vacated from their work centers and request letters for their services from the current work centers were forwarded to the General Services Department, which caused a delay in the aforementioned start of work in their designated schools. The department was instructed to evacuate the concerned party, noting that they will not consider cancellation or replacement requests until provision of the service to schools to them is completed.

The General Services Administration has taken measures to suspend the salary as precaution for those who are absent from their new work centers, and where the General Services Department relinquishes its responsibility as a consequence.