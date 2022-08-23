As the new academic year kicks off and enrolment queues build up, the Ministry of Education is gearing up to supply school requirements all over Kuwait, such as textbooks, furniture, and labour. The Director of the Supply and Stores Department at the Ministry of Education, Matrouk Al-Mutairi, confirmed the mobilization of school provisions to welcome school openings, and revealed that school budgets have been allocated and textbooks have been gradually handed over the Department of Supplies and Warehouses for distribution to schools for all academic levels.

Al-Mutairi announced the distribution of primary level books in the capital region, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Jahra and Hawalli, while the intermediate books have reached the schools in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, the capital, Jahra and Hawalli. On the other hand, secondary level books have been distributed to the capital region, Mubarak Al-Kabeer and Jahra, while the rest of the schools will receive the books before the schools open.

On another note, six contracts have been approved for the distribution of school furniture and initially supplied to schools. About 11 to 16 new schools will also be furnished based on their requirements and increased volume of enrollees with both new furniture and replacements. Moreover, security and maintenance contracts that will outsource guards and janitors are also near completion. Security contracts have been completed except in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, whereas cleaning contracts have been signed off except for the Capital Educational District which are also underway.