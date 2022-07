The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr Ali Al-Yacoub, has concluded a contract with a company to carry out cleaning works of schools and buildings in the Jahra Educational area.

A local Arabic daily said the three-year contract is worth 6.196 million dinars, starting from the first of Sept 1, 2022. This happened after the Undersecretary of the Financial Sector Youssef Al-Najjar succeeded in following up the procedures for the approval from the regulatory authorities.