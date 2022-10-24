The Ministry of Education announced that studies will be suspended for tomorrow, Tuesday, for students in all schools of public, private, specific and religious education, provided that the study will resume on Wednesday, the 26th of this month.

Due to the partial eclipse that the State of Kuwait will pass through tomorrow, which is expected to start at 1.00 pm. The Ministry of Education decision for the interest of its students, and based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health to not be exposed to sunlight directly two hours before the start of the eclipse, for the protection of the eyes.

The Ministry affirmed its constant keenness to provide all necessary measures to preserve the safety of students and provide the appropriate educational environment for them, wishing all learners success.