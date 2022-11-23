The Ministry of Education announced the first batch of 14 teachers from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan who were interviewed by a special committee to work in Kuwait government schools has arrived.

A local Arabic daily quoting the Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs and Administrative Development, Rajaa Bouarki, affirmed the Ministry’s keenness to provide all means of comfort to facilitate the procedures related to the recruitment of new foreign teachers on contract, through the cooperation of all state ministries and community institutions.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education, Bouarki welcome the new teachers to their second home to work with their brothers and sisters.

She pointed out that the rest of the teachers will arrive in batches, according to the dates of flight reservations, and after the completion of security procedures and coordination with the concerned authorities.