The Department of Psychological and Social Services at the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Psychology Society, marked World Mental Health Day with an event themed “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right.” The event, held under the patronage of Dr. Ghanem Al-Sulaymani, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development and Activities, aimed to underscore the significance of mental health and its accessibility to all, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

Mona Al Balushi, the Department’s Psychological Service Supervisor, emphasized the Ministry’s dedication to enhancing students’ mental health through psychological and social support. She also highlighted the Consult platform, launched by the Department, as a vital resource for parents and students to seek guidance and answers to their inquiries.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Khalidi, President of the Kuwaiti Psychology Society, praised the country’s commitment to mental health as a fundamental human right, guaranteeing individuals’ care and well-being. Psychological mentor Ahlam Al-Shammari affirmed the administration’s goal of promoting positive behavior and mental resilience. Ahmed Al-Mutairi, a psychological researcher in the administration’s treatment department, mentioned the distribution of informative brochures and leaflets during the event, reinforcing the importance of mental well-being in Kuwait.