Ministry of Education has issued a circular regarding the protocol for communication with accredited diplomatic missions in the country. The Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Osama Al-Sultan, emphasized that all such communication must be conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The circular, a copy of which was obtained by local news outlet Al-Anba, states that “Do not address accredited diplomatic missions in Kuwait and refrain from responding directly to communications received from these missions, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs being informed of this, provided that its correspondences are limited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs only.”

Al-Sultan emphasized that all relevant parties should be informed of this new protocol and must act accordingly. This circular is intended to streamline communication protocols between the Kuwaiti government and accredited diplomatic missions. By ensuring that all communication is routed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government aims to create a more efficient and secure channel for communication and dialogue.