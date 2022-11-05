As part of the preparations for the rainy season, the facilities sector of the Ministry of Education called on schools administrations to clean surfaces and cover furniture and computers to protect them from dirt.

This came in a letter directed by the Assistant Undersecretary to the Educational Facilities and Planning Sector Saad Al-Mutairi to the Undersecretary for Public Education Osama Al-Sultan, reports a local Arabic daily.

The letter said: “Please instruct the principals of schools at all educational levels and kindergartens to coordinate with the concerned authorities to take the necessary precautionary measures for the rainy season, urgently, in order to protect the buildings to avoid any damage to the roofs, by ensuring the cleanliness of surfaces, clean and remove dust, weeds and waste, especially around water drains, and ensure the cleanliness of rainwater drainage systems in all school facilities, especially in science yards.