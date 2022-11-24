The Ministry of Education has asked the Ministry of Finance to approve a financial transfer to pay end-of-service benefits to 271 expatriates whose services the ministry has ended during the past few months.

An educational source told a local Arabic daily there is a financial deficit in the item allocated for end-of-service benefits for non-Kuwaitis working on the second contract, indicating that once the transfer procedures are completed, their dues will be disbursed immediately.

It is noteworthy that the end-of-service benefits for non-Kuwaiti employees were paid earlier through the Civil Service Commission, before its budget was transferred to government agencies so that each agency can disburse it to its employees from its general budget.