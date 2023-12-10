The Ministry of Education is working diligently to secure approval from the Civil Service Commission to raise the percentage of grades allocated for promotion by selection for its deserving employees, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

Currently set at 10%, the ministry hopes to increase it to 30%. As one of the largest ministries in Kuwait with over 130,000 employees, the Ministry of Education seeks to provide more opportunities for promotion based on merit.

Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Adel Al-Mana, has personally addressed the head of the Civil Service in this regard. It has been noted that the current 10% allocation has resulted in many deserving employees being denied promotions, as the number of individuals eligible for promotions annually amounts to around 10,000, whereas only 3,000 actually receive them.

In an effort to improve the conditions for promotion by selection, Minister Al-Mana, Acting Undersecretary Anwar Al-Hamdan, and administrative sector officials in the Ministry are actively working towards achieving the desired changes.