According to Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, Director of the Department at Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), today, Thursday, the weather in Kuwait is forecasted to be moderate. Northwesterly winds will be variable and light to moderate, with speeds ranging between 12 and 35 kilometers per hour. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach approximately 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, while the sea conditions will be light to moderate, with waves ranging from 2 to 5 feet, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

Al-Qarawi mentioned that tonight, the weather will be cold, accompanied by northwesterly to variable winds. These winds will be light to moderate, with speeds ranging between 8 and 32 kilometers per hour. There is also a possibility of fog formation in certain areas. The expected minimum temperature tonight is anticipated to fall between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius.

The sea conditions will feature light to moderate waves, measuring between 1 and 4 feet. For tomorrow, Al-Qarawi forecasted moderate weather conditions. Northwesterly to variable winds will be light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 32 kilometers per hour. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach values between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

The sea conditions will remain light to moderate, with waves measuring between 1 and 4 feet. The Kuwait Meteorological Department also mentioned that the weather over the upcoming weekend is expected to be stable. Overall, the daytime weather will be moderate, while the nighttime weather will tend to be cold.