Supporters of imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny have placed a mock-up of the cell he is in across from the Russian embassy in Berlin.

For two years, Navalny, the most prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been serving a prison sentence in a maximum security concentration camp outside Moscow, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

His supporters, who revealed the concrete cell, yesterday, Tuesday, expressed their hope to raise awareness about the difficult conditions Navalny is living in.

Visitors are entered into the stereoscopic cell, which is three meters long and two and a half meters wide, and the door is closed behind them in order to experience part of Navalny’s suffering.

“I think it’s horrible,” said Anya Nikolaeva, 26, adding that she was “happy” because she only had a short time inside the cell.

The concentration camp where Navalny, 46, is located outside the town of Vladimir, about 230 km east of Moscow, and he is being held there after being convicted of embezzlement.

On Tuesday, Oleg, Navalny’s brother, who was also imprisoned in Russia for three and a half years, visited the cell. He participated in the design of the cell, in which light penetrates a small window on one side to dimly illuminate a small sink, toilet and bed.

Natalya Bush, 45, who used to make donations to Navalny’s organization, expressed her admiration for the strength of the Russian political opposition, “especially his mental strength.”

“People are very confused and amazed by the conditions in which Alexei Navalny is now living,” said Eugene Nasyrov, 42, who volunteers to help visitors experience Navalny’s cell.

Nasyrov added that the dungeon is open to visitors 24 hours a day until February 23, the eve of the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve gas during a trip to Siberia in 2020, received treatment in Berlin, and accused Putin of being behind the attempt on his life.