The ministerial committee supervising the follow-up of the implementation of major development projects has assigned the Ministry of Defense and Kuwait Municipality to set up the appropriate mechanisms for the transfer of military sites located between the Saad Al-Abdullah City and Al-Jahra District residential areas to alternative sites, to hand them over to the Public Authority for Housing Welfare.

A local Arabic daily said the there are certain condition which must be honored such as the residential area must be free of any obstacles and the Municipality limit the available and suitable sites for the establishment of new residential cities for citizens. A reliable source said the committee discussed ways to find alternative sites for land in south Qairawan, during its last meeting, providing housing care for citizens and decided the following:

Assigning the Ministry of Defense, in coordination with the municipality, to set up the appropriate mechanism for transferring the military sites affiliated with the ministry, located between the residential “Saad Al-Abdullah City – Al-Jahra District” to alternative sites designated for its interest by the Municipal Council pursuant to its decision issued on September 7, 2020, in preparation for handing them over to the Public Authority for Housing Welfare.

The municipality has been assigned in coordination with the Public Authority for Industry, to set up the appropriate mechanism to allocate the site for “building materials” for the benefit of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare in order to provide housing care to those who deserve it, and to determine the available and appropriate sites for the establishment of “cities, regions, and new residential suburbs for citizens.”

It is worth noting that the Municipal Council issued a decision on September 7, 2020, approval of the request of the Ministry of Defense to transfer camp sites located between the city of Saad Al-Abdullah and the Jahra residential area, and to allocate alternative sites for them as follows:

1 – A site with an area of approximately 1.87 square kilometers, as an alternative to the site of the “Land Force Institute” in the Al-Khuwaisat area, near the National Guard camp.

2 – A site with an area of approximately 2.4 square kilometers, as an alternative to the “Administrative Support Command” site in the West Jahra area, near the water tanks.

The decision called for moving the eco-tourism site with the same area of 3.87 square kilometers, provided approval is obtained from the Environment Public Authority and the rest of the services ministries.

The decision requires the following:

1 – Evacuation of military sites by the Ministry of Defense within a maximum period of 3 years from the date of issuance of the decision.

2 – To hand over allotted camp sites to the Public Authority for Housing Welfare free of obstacles for its planning of private housing plots of land.

4 – Compliance with the requirements set forth by the ministries of state services.

5 – Cancellation of previous decisions contrary to that.