The Ministry of Commerce and Industry will start depositing cash allowance into the accounts of eligible employees for buying vacations, at the beginning of December.

A local daily reported that the Ministry of Commerce completed the process of reviewing the applications submitted by the employees and has also sorted out the beneficiaries, after making sure that they fulfilled the conditions, indicating that those eligible for exchange are in accordance with the size of the budget allocated which is approximately 2 million dinars out of a total of 300 million, as directed by the government for the current fiscal year for all employees.

This allowance devoids expatriate employees and prioritizes Kuwaiti employees on the first stage.