The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is planning to establish a new department within the commercial control and consumer protection sector, dedicated to monitoring electronic stores in the upcoming year.

According to sources, this department will focus on handling consumer complaints and overseeing the licensing process for electronic stores. Additionally, it will address advertisements for promotions and discounts disseminated through social media platforms, reports Al-Anba daily.

The significance of this new department lies in its ability to facilitate the Ministry’s commercial inspectors to physically visit the store or contacting the owners of stores online in cases where consumers file complaints against violating establishments.

The sources emphasized that the Ministry will collaborate with the General Communications Authority to set up this new section. This collaboration is particularly important given the existing agreement and memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Commerce and Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA).

The agreement outlines the services related to blocking and unblocking electronic content. Its purpose is to provide clarity on the nature, scope, and requirements of the Authority’s services related to blocking or unblocking electronic content. This includes lifting blocks on social media accounts, websites, and electronic applications.

The agreement also delineates the expected level of service for each category, outlines the ministry’s responsibilities, specifies the requirements for procedures when requesting to block or lift a block on electronic content, and documents the responsibilities of all parties involved in the agreement.