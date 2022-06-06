The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has administratively closed an office for the recruitment of domestic workers in Jahra for not complying with the recruitment price specified in Ministerial Resolution No. 33 of 2021, and the emergency team has completed the legal procedures against the violator after his arrest.

A local Arabic daily said the ministry constantly runs a check on domestic workers recruiting offices on a daily basis in all governorates to ascertain they adhere to the ministerial resolution.