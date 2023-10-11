The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a decision to cancel the licenses of companies and institutions that fundamentally change the shapes of vehicles.

The sources stated that the Ministry of Commerce is in the process of launching a campaign against these violating companies in cooperation and coordination with the General Traffic Department after publishing the decision in the Official Gazette, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The sources explained that this step comes after an increase in accidents of vehicles whose external appearance is altered using unsafe equipment.