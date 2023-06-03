The Ministry of Communications, represented by the postal sector, has warned of the spread of messages requesting data to send postal shipments.

The ministry stated unknown messages include informing the customer that he has a shipment and the Ministry wants to deliver it to him, but due to non-availability of address, the shipment will be returned to the warehouse, and the customer is asked to register again via an electronic link that is sent to him, reports Al-Rai daily.

After the unsuspecting victim registers on the link sent to him, this helps the fraudsters to steal the data. So the ministry has called on all those who receive such messages to beware and “not respond to this type of message,” saying “the ministry does not send such messages and is not responsible in case if someone falls prey.”