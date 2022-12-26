A report issued by the Audit Bureau revealed that the Ministry of Commerce has prevented the public treasury from collecting fines for AML/CFT violations.

The report pointed out that the lack of coordination with the Public Authority for Industry regarding the lands granted to import carp for a small fee enabled some beneficiaries to obtain the allocation of more than one plot of land with the same license and guarantee.

The report, according to a local Arabic daily, indicated that the ministry’s cancellation of registration fees for some transactions, and its reduction for applications for incorporation and issuance of licenses for commercial shops, contradicts the state’s policy regarding the development of non-oil revenues to address the imbalances that the national economy is exposed to.

The report added that there is weakness in the internal control systems over the implementation of companies’ business and commercial licenses, regarding the issuance of licenses to deliver consumer orders.

The report pointed to shortcomings marring the implementation of the contract for the practice of updating the linking data and the development of the money laundering and terrorist financing management services portal, which amounted to 61.15 thousand dinars, in addition to the automation of the commercial control department and linking it with state agencies.

Among the observations is the Ministry of Commerce’s insistence on contracting with a company, despite the Precious Metals Department’s reservations about its previous work.

The report indicated the absence of internal control over the licenses of mobile vehicles, and the violation of the decision banning the import of gas cylinders of all kinds and accessories; and indicated that among the observations was also the ministry’s laxity in protecting consumers from fraud, as it did not develop a mechanism to regulate advertisements through social networking sites for individuals and companies.