Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications, Muhammad Al-Hais, announced that the Ministry of Communications will issue a special postal stamp on the occasion of national holidays, and launch a public celebration entitled “The Liberation Tower of Glory and Pride”, which will start from today and continue until the 26th of this month.

Al-Hais said that the celebration will be launched under the auspices of the Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Affairs, Mazen Al-Nahedh, at the opening of the 150th floor in the Liberation Tower. He explained that the celebrations will be in two phases, the morning from 9 am to 1 pm, and will be dedicated to ministries and governmental and diplomatic agencies, while the second will be from 3 pm to 8 pm, and is dedicated to receiving the public from citizens and residents, reports Al-Jarida daily.