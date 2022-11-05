The file of the well-known ‘Bangladeshi Member of Parliament’ Mohammed Shahid came back to the fore again, after officials of the Ministry of Commerce and and Industry expressed their adherence to refraining from transferring his properties to any other party, despite the lack of legal or judicial evidence for the ministry to ban him from relinquishing his property in companies.

In their response to a query by MP Abdulwahab Al-Issa regarding the validity of the implementation of the transfer of the property of the Bangladeshi MP, according to what was published in Al-Kuwait Al-Youm newspaper, the Ministry of Commerce, out of caution and complete confidence in the safety of its procedures, preferred to wait in implementing the decision, which some considered excessive regulatory sensitivity, reports a local Arabic daily.

It was reported earlier that Shahid was sentenced to seven years in prison, ordered to pay a fine of KD2.7 million, and deported after serving the sentence.

The officials of the “Commerce Ministry” preferred to delay the implementation of the procedure until the opinion of the Fatwa and Legislation Department and the Execution Department was consulted for its opinion, whether to proceed with the procedures for transferring the ownerships of three companies or inform the Ministry of any decision stopping the procedure.