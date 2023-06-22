Debris of missing submersible was found near the bow of the Titanic on sea floor with all on board lost, official says.

The Titan submersible that has been missing for days in the Atlantic Ocean with five men on board suffered a “catastrophic loss” consistent with the implosion of the vessel, the US Coast Guard has said.

A remote-controlled robot (ROV) found the debris off the bow of the Titanic, the century-old shipwreck that was the intended destination of the expedition.

The submersible which had been missing since Sunday sparked a massive search spanning thousands of miles of the North Atlantic ocean, pulling in US and Canadian agencies as well as other international assistance.

OceanGate the company that owns the vessel had announced Thursday those on board, four tourists and the company’s CEO, who was piloting the craft, had died.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the company said in a statement.

Dawood is a Pakistani-British businessman; his son is 19. Harding is a British billionaire. Gargeolet is a 77-year-old French explorer.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time,” OceanGate said on Thursday.

Source: Al Jazeera