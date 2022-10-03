The Public Authority for Minors Affairs affirmed its keenness on the permanent development of social programs for those under its care, especially in the fields of education.

Acting Director General of the Authority, Eng. Hamad Al-Barjas, said that based on the authority’s responsibility towards its minor children and to meet their school needs to welcome the new academic year, it provided, for the second year in a row, its academic aid, which included the disbursement of a sum of money to each minor student covered by PAMA who is subject to periodic aid to help them buy stationery and other school supplies.

Al-Barjas pointed out that this initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on families and support and help a large number of our minor students who benefit from the initiative to start the new school year in full readiness, indicating that the financing of the initiative, which cost about 235,000 dinars, was done by the charitable thirds that supervises the authority.

It is noteworthy that the authority has previously implemented many study aid programs during the past few years, including the distribution of portable computers and school bags during the Corona pandemic.