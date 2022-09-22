The Central Agency for Public Tenders has approved the request of the Ministry of Public Works for the third time the extension to hold a tender for the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport for the construction, completion and maintenance of roads, bridges, rainwater and sanitation drainage and other services for parts of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Road, an Arab daily reported.

It is for the road adjacent to the Sixth Ring Road and King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Road. The tender that was concluded with a company for a period of 160 days, takes effect from 7th December 2021 until 15th May 2022, without any additional costs over the value of the contract.

The ministry had sent a letter, the paper mentioned, to the Tender Authority, dated 28th July 2022, including the justifications for the extension. The ministry also sent a letter to the Tender Authority on 19th June 2022, including the contract data.