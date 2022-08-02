The Ministry of Social Affairs has urged the public to remain vigilant and on the lookout for fake social media accounts and other suspicious online activities. Officials cautioned against posting false advertisements and unofficial announcements promising financial aid and soliciting personal information and sensitive details from online users such as phone numbers to use for electronic fraud, as well as, hacking.

Officials have denied posting these advertisements or requesting personal information from its official web pages, reassuring netizens that it had previously taken necessary legal actions against impostors and shall enforce the same on new suspects. The ministry also called on netizens to report similar bogus accounts impersonating the official ministry websites, in a move to combat cybercrime.