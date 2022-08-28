By the end of August the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will have completed the disbursement of free supplies to frontline workers of the ministries of Health and Interior, estimated at 6 months, starting with the disbursement of supplies last March, who risked their lives and worked on the frontlines to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

A local Arabic daily quoting a reliable source said the initial cost of disbursing food supplies to frontline workers — citizens and residents — was approximately 50 million dinars.

The sources indicated that all the basic food items were provided to the beneficiaries according to the standard quantities in force in the current system (rice, sugar, lentils, powdered milk, vegetable oil, tomato paste and chicken), without impacting the strategic stock of food commodities