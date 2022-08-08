The Ministry of Education began completing contracting procedures with 169 male and female teachers from Jordan, after passing the interview that took place last July.

Educational sources told a local Arabic daily that the number of those who applied to the Foreign Contracting Committee was 568 and 200 passed the interviews and 169 completed their contracts signing procedures with the Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile, the ministry indicated it is in the process of opening 7 schools in the Sabah Al-Ahmad city, in addition to an unspecified number of schools in the West Abdullah Al-Mubarak suburb.