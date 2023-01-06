The Ministry of Commerce and Industry closed down 16 shops following an intensive inspection tour, a local daily reported. The closure was implemented against violation of commercial regulations on several shops in Fahaheel, Al-Aqila, Abu Al-Hasaniya, Al-Mangaf and Al-Qurain Markets.

Reports mentioned that the violations varied between commercial fraud, lack of prices, selling higher than the declared price, and non-compliance with the commercial decisions and laws of the country. The emergency team completed the legal procedures against the violators, noting the continuous and intensive security tours to ensure that shops comply with ministry regulations.