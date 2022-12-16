The Ministry of Commerce and Industry recently sequestered several car oil replacement shops, whose owners used imitated oil for one of the types of lubricants belonging to an international company, discovered through forensic laboratories report. An Arab daily added that a supervisory move is underway to monitor all markets in order to ensure the safety of products and the absence of any violating or adulterated oils.

In addition, the ministry’s campaign on some auto oil replacement shops came based on a report submitted by the global lubricant agent, revealing that these shops used counterfeit product of the contracting agency. Accordingly, the ministry inspected the violating stores, seized the oils, and sent a sample to the laboratories of the General Department of Criminal Evidence for examination. The report of the Metallurgical Examination Department later showed evidence of commercial fraud in the type of oils used by the stores.

Criminal investigation also showed, after examining the original sample with the suspected sample, a mismatch between the two, which poses danger to drivers, who were tricked by the shops into purchasing adulterated oils. The commerce ministry indicated that it will pursue the violators and those involved legally, to hold them accountable and refer them for necessary legal procedures. The ministry revealed that the series of frauds began when the local agent of the international company noticed a decrease in the sales rate, uncovering the fact that the counterfeit product was sold at a price lower than the company’s specified price.

Moreover, the ministry stressed that it will do all efforts to combat violators, and that it will continue its campaign against counterfeit goods of all kinds, stressing that the ministry is continuing to tighten its control over the markets.