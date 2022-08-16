The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications, Eng Kholoud Al-Shehab, said that the ministry Sunday floated a for customs clearance, transportation, sorting, delivery, distribution and delivery of parcels, express mail and postal packages, for a period of one month from the date of the announcement.

Al-Shehab explained the ministry expects the winner of the bid to develop the existing services and transform them into modern and advanced facilities in line with the aspirations of the beneficiaries, reports a local Arabic daily.

She added that the bid also comes as an effort by the Ministry of Communications to implement its short-term plan aimed at developing the postal sector services in line with the objectives set for it, including direct delivery service to beneficiaries at their homes or workplaces to upgrade the postal services provided when they enter into force expected at the end of this year.