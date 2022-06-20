The Ministry of Commerce and Industry launched a campaign against the gay slogans including the 6-color flag which symbolizes gays.

In a post on its Twitter account, the ministry called on everyone to “participate in the censorship campaign and called on the citizens and residents to inform the ministry if any slogans or statements violate public morals.” reports a local Arabic daily.

The ministry said the ordinary spectrum comprises seven colors while the flag that violates public morals is a six-color flag