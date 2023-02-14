The Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Abdulaziz Al-Mojel, said that the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries had received more than 5,000 reports and complaints about the spread of stray dogs during the past five years. Al-Moajil said that the authority has made efforts for three months in November 2022 in order to temporarily address the issue of stray animals until the financial appropriation is provided for the tender, as per the Authority’s request. The Authority also pointed out that the issue of stray dogs in the country is mainly concentrated in remote areas.

Al-Moajil said that there is a plan for providing shelters to accommodate stray dogs after they are caught by the animal control team, as well as castration, vaccination against rabies, veterinary care and delivery to volunteer agencies and animal welfare associations. According to Al Qabas, the vision will be implemented when the financial appropriation for the tender is put forward and the timetable is submitted by the winning company.