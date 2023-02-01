The Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani has issued a decision to increase the number of workers in the main printing press by 3 new employees

Informed sources revealed to Al-Qabas that the basic annual number allowed in the high security printing press for high school exams is only 25 workers due to the nature of work inside this important place, which is the main location for printing exams papers and requires the availability of the elements of confidentiality and restriction of workers, indicating that the Ministry of Education has addressed the Civil Service Bureau to obtain an exception by approving the increase in workers

The sources indicated that the Bureau approved the education request to increase the number of workers in the high security printing press, as it was decided to add 3 new members who had not previously worked in the printing press, as of January 17, 2023.