The Ministry of Commerce and Industry raided a well-known company and seized hundreds of cell phones after accusing the company of committing a commercial fraud.

A local Arabic daily said the ministry learned from sources that the company was ‘collecting’ old phones, repairing them and packing them to look like brand new before distributing them to shops in Kuwait for sale.

The daily added, several unsuspecting customers fell prey to the fraud until the activity of the company was monitored over a few days before the inspectors decided to raid the premises seized of a large amount of devices s.

The ministry’s inspectors are currently checking the company’s invoices to identify the stores which might have purchased any of these phones to take legal measures to protect consumers.