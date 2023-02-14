The Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Interior joined forces to raid the largest warehouse of illegal exhausts, which provides shops with parts that cause disturbing sounds from reckless cars. The head of the Capital Emergency Team, Hamid Al-Dhafiri, told Al-Rai newspaper that the raid took place under the authority of the Minister of Commerce, Mazen Al-Nahedh, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Muhammad Al-Anzi.

Al-Dhafiri added that as soon as the store was infiltrated, Al-Nahedh gave instructions to shut it down, suspend the company’s commercial license, and refer the company’s file immediately to the Commercial Prosecution to face legal measures. He also said that the emergency team of the Ministry of Commerce, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic of the Department of Technical Affairs, confiscated the items to complete the legal procedures against the company and its employees, especially since such types of exhausts cause inconvenience to commuters and the public, in addition to causing environmental pollution and health risks.