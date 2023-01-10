The emergency teams of the Ministry of Works and the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport (PART), were placed on emergency duty since yesterday morning to deal with any problems that may arise due to the rains which reached its climax in the evening.

Officials of the Ministry and PART had deployed personnel in all vital areas which in the past had experienced problems and worked in coordination with the rest of the concerned state authorities to ensure the safety of road users.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Eng. Mai Al-Massad, inspected a number of sites in some governorates, to determine their extent of readiness to deal with the situation.

Al-Massaad praised the efforts of the General Fire Force, the Ministries of Interior and Defense, the National Guard, and the Civil Defense, along with the Kuwait Municipality, throughout the evening.

Al-Massad also praised the efforts of the workers in the maintenance sector and the Roads Authority for carrying out the work entrusted to them ready to deal with rain water with machinery and equipment while the authorities pointed out the ministry, through its hotline (150), receives complaints from citizens and residents around the clock or through Social media and deal with all issues immediately.

The emergency teams also made inspection tours to some sites in various regions of Kuwait to monitor and report any water gatherings before the situation became worse.

Meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi told the daily chances are the weather will begin to gradually improve as of tomorrow evening.

According to a local daily, Al-Jahra recorded the highest rainfall, with 13 mm, according to the latest readings announced by the Meteorological Department on its official website, followed by Wafra and Mazraat Al-Abraq 11 mm, and the Kuwait region 7 mm.