With the announcement of the recent government formation and the creation of a ministerial portfolio for women and children’s affairs, responsible sources in the Ministry of Affairs expected the separation of departments in the social development sector, merging them with the Supreme Council for the Family and restructuring them under the responsibility of the Ministry of Women and Childhood.

The sources said that the step of declaring a separate ministry for women and children is among the requirements and obligations of Kuwait in implementing state agreements that support the role of women and the protection of children in addition to the family, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources pointed out that the new Minister of Affairs is expected to assume its duties in order to agree on a mechanism for separating departments and merging them with the Supreme Council for the Family and placing them in the structure of the Ministry of Women and Childhood Affairs, based on a ministerial decision.

Among the departments expected to be merged with the Supreme Council of the Family, the sources said, are the “Women and Childhood Department, Private Nurseries Supervision Department, Family Care Department, and Community Development.”