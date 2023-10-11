The Ministry of Trade and Industry has taken decisive action by issuing a directive to revoke the licenses of companies and institutions that engage in significant alterations to the appearances of vehicles. In a bid to enhance road safety and reduce accidents caused by unsafe vehicle modifications, the Ministry is preparing to launch a campaign targeting non-compliant entities in collaboration with the General Traffic Department. This campaign follows the publication of the decision in the Official Gazette, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The decision to revoke licenses is prompted by a noticeable increase in accidents involving vehicles that have undergone external alterations using potentially hazardous equipment. Furthermore, accidents arising from modifications to cruise control systems conducted by these institutions have raised concerns about road safety.