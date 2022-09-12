The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior has denied reports published by the social media about the arrest of a group of people on charges of buying votes.

A local Arabic daily quoting the department said should anyone be caught for wrongdoing (buying or selling votes) the incident will immediately be announced on the ministry’s official websites with full transparency.

The ministry calls upon everyone to investigate the accuracy of what is published and not to drift behind social media accounts but to rely on official sources for information to avoid legal accountability.