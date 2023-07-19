Within the framework of the continuous efforts exerted by the government to support the needy Kuwaiti families and ensure that social assistance reaches those who deserve it, the semi-annual report of the Ministry of Social Affairs for the current year showed 39.8 thousand families benefited from the ministry’s assistance during the first six months of this year, divided into 21 different categories.

Acting Undersecretary of the ministry Abdulaziz Al-Mutairi told Al-Qabas that the measures recently taken by the ministry, keeping pace with technological development and activating the mechanization system and linking with relevant government agencies, collectively contributed to activating electronic auditing, updating data of those who are eligible for social assistance continuously and disbursing assistance to the beneficiaries only.

Al-Mutairi added the ministry from time to time, through its concerned departments, runs a check on the files, updates data, checks the financial deficit files, and in the event of a change appearing, the disbursement is stopped, and the parties are summoned, to clarify the conditions and take decisions through the specialized committees.

According to the recent report, there are 21 categories to which the state provides social assistance. During the first half of this year, 119,899,000 dinars were spent, the highest of which was spent on the “housewives” category, followed by the old age category and divorced women. Social assistance also includes disbursement for orphans.

Kuwaiti 3035 unmarried women received 7,250,000 dinars in aid during the aforementioned period and 682 widows received 1,329,000 dinars.

The aid also supports 190 cases which fall within the the financial disability category, who were paid 729,000 dinars, in addition to 2.471 million to deserving patients.