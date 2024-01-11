Fahd Al-Shoula, the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, has recently issued a decision to amend an item in the list of temporary event tents and their accessories, reported Al-Anba Daily.

The decision, which aims to streamline and improve the licensing process for such events, includes the following changes:

Article One: The text of Clause No. 17 of Article (Third) in Ministerial Resolution No. 935 of 2019 has been revised as follows: The duration of the license shall not exceed one month from the date of its issuance, with the possibility of extending it for three similar periods.

Article Two: The text of Clause No. 2 of Article (Four) in Ministerial Resolution No. 935 of 2019 has been modified to read: An amount of 500 dinars will be collected for issuing the license, and the same amount will be required for each extension of the license.

Article Three: The decision mandates the relevant authorities to implement the new regulations. It will be published in the Official Gazette and will come into effect from the date of its publication.

It is important to note that the Municipal Council approved the proposal submitted by Khaled Al-Mutairi, the Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Council, which led to the amendments in Ministerial Resolution No. 935/2019. The revised regulations now state that the license for temporary event tents should not exceed a one-month period, extendable for three similar periods.

Additionally, the fee for issuing the license and each subsequent extension will be set at 500 dinars. These amendments aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the licensing process for temporary event tents and their associated activities. The Ministry of Municipal Affairs seeks to promote safety and regulate these events in accordance with established standards and guidelines.