The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Hashim Sayed Al-Qallaf, announced that, under the directives and follow-up of the Minister of Justice, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and Minister of State for Integrity Promotion Abdulaziz Al-Majid, the Ministry of Justice has launched two new services through the unified government application for electronic services “Sahel”, to issue official marriage notification certificate and another ‘non-appeal’ certificate so that users can request it directly through the application.

Al-Qallaf indicated that these new electronic services come from the Ministry of Justice’s belief in the importance of providing quality services to the public quickly and easily through the “Sahel” application, and is the result of the intensive efforts of the Ministry’s work teams that will continue to develop electronic services in an effort to proceed in achieving the directives of the leadership for the welfare of the citizen, reports Al-Rai daily.

He stressed that the Ministry of Justice is working intensively to provide more services related to official procedures and to make them available to citizens easily, using the latest possible methods and technologies to enhance the experience of users of the “Sahel” application.