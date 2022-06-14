The Ministry of Interior is making every effort to deport violators of the laws as soon as possible to avoid overcrowding at police stations at the deportation center because some centers are already overcrowded since the Public Security Sector has increase the pace of security checks to eliminate menial workers especially those who work for others and not their sponsors.

Over the past few days, under the instructions of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, and the follow-up and supervision of the Undersecretary of the Public Security Sector in the Ministry, Major General Farraj Al-Zoubi the securitymen have seized hundreds of ‘illegal workers’ and undesirable elements.

Sources in the ministry stated the recent security campaigns have been satisfactory, especially since the residency violators and criminals are a source of danger to citizens and residents, explaining that all violators are dealt with in accordance with the rules and regulations and are referred to the General Administration of Deportation after taking their fingerprints and handprints to prevent them from never returning to the country again.

The sources indicated that the number of detainees at the deportation center is 1,500 — 950 men and 550 women — and despite the deportation of about 12,500 expatriates since the beginning of the current year until date, the public administration for deportation is doing its best despite the limited capabilities, as it deports about 200 people per day but more and more people continue to arrive at the center.

The sources pointed out that the security men at the Deportation Department are making great efforts to care for the deportees, and this comes with instructions from their director to deal humanely with the deportees and to help some of the deportees by giving them sums of money so that they can return to their countries, noting that the Talha deportation prison in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh serves as a transit point for deportees.

The statistics issued by the public security sector in all security directorates shows in just 6 days 653 violators have been arrested at security checkpoints including 18 criminals, 222 reported absconding, 432 residency violators, 294 without proof, and 43 others.

The statistic also stated 52 people were arrested for drug abuse and 15 for alcohol abuse.

Meanwhile, the security campaigns in Amghara and Khaitan resulted in the arrest of 162 violators, who were referred to the competent authorities to take legal measures against them.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated that, this comes upon instructions of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, retired Lieutenant-General Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, to arrest violators, outlaws and violators of the residence law, and with the follow-up of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, and in continuation of the security campaigns of the public security sector in all parts of the country.

And the Jahra Governorate Security Directorate carried out a security campaign in the Amghara area (the wood scrap), and it resulted in the arrest of 53 people.

The Farwaniya Governorate Security Directorate also launched a security campaign in the Khaitan area, which resulted in the arrest of 109 people, 55 with expiry of residence permit, 53 reported absconding, 1 drug addict, and the issuance of 54 traffic violations.

The Ahmadi Governorate Security Directorate also managed to arrest an Asian in the Fahaheel area whose residency has expired, in possession of suspected narcotics. The arrested were referred to the competent authorities to take legal action against them.