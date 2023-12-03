The Ministry of Interior has announced that it successfully resolved a quarrel that erupted between several inmates at the central prison. In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that security personnel swiftly took control of the situation and managed to contain the parties involved in the dispute, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The Ministry also denied reports of any injuries sustained by security personnel during the incident. The Ministry further stated that the matter has been referred for investigation to determine the causes of the quarrel and to initiate appropriate legal action against those involved.