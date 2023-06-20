The Committee to Reduce the Phenomenon of Singles in Private and Model Housing areas revealed that a villa in the Sabah Al-Salem, which had been rented by the owner to singles, had been turned into a factory to manufacture booze.

The sources said the place was raided by the Ministry of Interior after receiving information from a police agent, reports Al-Rai daily.

The daily said the suspects, whose identities have not been revealed, and the contraband have been referred to the concerned authority.

The bootleggers face deportation from the country.

As a further measure, power supply to the property has been cut off