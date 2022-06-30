The Ministry of Interior is intensifying its efforts to find the 80-year-old citizen, Abdul Rahman Al-Dai, who left his home in the Bayan area at dawn Wednesday and has not returned home.

A security source told a local Arabic daily the Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior received a report that the citizen is missing and a security team was immediately assigned to search for him in the Bayan area.

His name and photo have been circulated to the security directorates and other concerned parties, and the search is still ongoing.