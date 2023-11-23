Yesterday evening, the Ministry of Interior dealt with a large number of shells and cluster bombs remnants of the ordnance left behind by the Iraqi invasion forces in 1990 on Salmiya Beach while workers were cleaning the beach.

The workers found shells and cluster bombs at the site which were then handled by the Explosives Handling Department at the Ministry of Interior, reports Al-Anba daily.

The site was closed and secured, and all the remnants were assembled in one place and detonated using a robot.