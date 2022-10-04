The Ministry of Interior denied what has been reported by the social media that one of the candidates in the third electoral district had obtained detailed results lists regarding the general elections for National Assembly that took place on Thursday, 9/29/2022.

The ministry denied what the contestant had said that he had obtained a statement from the Ministry of Interior proving that he had won the elections, reports a local Arabic daily.

The ministry said legal measures will be taken in this regard.


