The Ministry of Interior, under the direct instructions of Acting Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, persists in its unwavering campaign against drug, alcohol, and poison dealers, as well as those who promote their illegal activities within the country, Al-Qabas Daily.

In a resolute effort to uphold security and stability while curtailing any actions that breach the law, the Criminal Security Sector, through the General Administration for Combating Drugs, successfully apprehended a criminal organization comprising five individuals. This group was operating a clandestine liquor production facility within a camp located in the Bar Al-Rahiya area.

The Ministry of Interior released an official statement, revealing that during the site search, authorities uncovered a substantial quantity of contraband, including 10,000 bottles of imported wine, 103 barrels filled with locally-produced wine, and various pieces of equipment utilized in the manufacturing process. The accused individuals have been promptly handed over to the relevant authorities, marking yet another significant milestone in the country’s relentless efforts to combat illicit substances and promote law and order.