The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior on Friday called on citizens and residents alike to be cautious due to heavy rains and low visibility nationwide. In a press statement, the ministry urged everyone not to hesitate to call (112) in case of emergency, reassuring that all security bodies are on high alert for immediate response to any emergency. – KUNA



